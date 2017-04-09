Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged Husband Snatcher, Rosaline Meurer Shares Photos From Outing By The Big Church Foundation In Ghana

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In the latest installment of the saga between Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill, alleged husband snatcher, Rosaline Meurer posted pictures of an outing with Big Church Foundation. The Actress who had received a lot of flak from critics for the allegation leveled against her by Tonto Dikeh, uploaded pictures of the outing…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Alleged Husband Snatcher, Rosaline Meurer Shares Photos From Outing By The Big Church Foundation In Ghana appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.