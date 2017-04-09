Alleged Husband Snatcher, Rosaline Meurer Shares Photos From Outing By The Big Church Foundation In Ghana

In the latest installment of the saga between Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill, alleged husband snatcher, Rosaline Meurer posted pictures of an outing with Big Church Foundation. The Actress who had received a lot of flak from critics for the allegation leveled against her by Tonto Dikeh, uploaded pictures of the outing…

The post Alleged Husband Snatcher, Rosaline Meurer Shares Photos From Outing By The Big Church Foundation In Ghana appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

