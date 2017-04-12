Allegri Praises Dybala’s Performance Against Barcelona

Massimiliano Allegri has praised the extraordinary performance of Paulo Dybala in the 3-0 win over Barcelona.

Dybala scored a brace in the first leg of the quarterfinals UCL clash against Juventus at home, with Chiellini scoring the third goal.

Allegri praised the whole squad, but had special praise for the Argentine striker.

Allegri said: “Dybala showed his quality with an extraordinary performance. He is a great player and he was magnificent. His finishing was great.

“But I am happy for him as I am for all the players. I’m delighted with the whole lot of them because they really were superb.

“We have strength throughout the squad and that is especially important in this period with all the games we have to play one after another. They all have a big part to play.

“We have done exactly what we were looking to do. We have shown people that we can hold our own in games like this.”

The post Allegri Praises Dybala’s Performance Against Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

