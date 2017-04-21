Alli is what England have been waiting for, Lampard says

Former Chelsea favourite Frank Lampard believes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is the top-class “number 10″ English football has been waiting for years to see. Spurs face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday and Lampard has no doubt that one of the keys to the game will be stopping the in-form Alli’s effectiveness. “He has developed into a number 10, playing behind the main striker, rather than being a number eight and a more traditional midfielder who likes getting forward,” Lampard said.

