Alli: Teams Don’t Look Forward To Visiting White Hart Lane

Dele Alli says Tottenham are playing so well at White Hart Lane, that other clubs don’t look forward to playing them at home.

Tottenham are seven points behind Chelsea with seven games left, but are not giving up the chase for the title just yet.

Alli opened the scoring in the 4-0 win over Watford, before Dier added his and Son rounded up the victory with a brace.

“We were very clinical,” said the England man after the win over Watford.

“When you’ve played like that, it gives the team a huge boost.

“It was a fantastic performance from everyone, and I don’t just mean the players on the pitch.

“The staff and the crowd were fantastic. They drove us on and gave us the confidence and belief that we could go on after the first goal and get more goals.

“Teams are going to be scared to come here, we’ve been unreal here.”

“We’re all enjoying what we’re doing and that’s important,” he added.

“We’ve learned a lot from last season.

“We know we can’t get drawn too much into things, we just have to keep doing what we’re doing and make sure we win our games.

“That’s all we can do. We have to do our jobs.”

