Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Almajiri: Can we swear a foreigner hasn’t ruled Nigeria before? – Reno

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Special Assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on new media Reno Omokri has asked if Nigerians can swear that no foreigner has ruled Nigeria before.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Reno in a series of tweets on his handle said that with the influx of the so called ‘foreign almajiri’ in Nigeria ‘can we swear a foreigner hasn’t ruled Nigeria before?

Ex President Goodluck Jonathan flanked by ex Governor Aliyu Wammako and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III while ex Governor Saidu Dakingari of Kebbi ZState (l) and others watched during the official ceremony to commission the Model Almajiri school at Gagi, Sokoto State.

‘With the influx of foreign almajiri in Nigeria can we swear a foreigner hasn’t ruled Nigeria before?’

He went further to ask ‘What if some of these foreign almajiris join our military, police and paramilitary institutions?’

He also insinuated that the so called almajiris whom ex president Goodluck Jonathan was helping were used to vote him out.

‘Ironically, it was same GEJ govt that was trying to help them that almajiri were used to vote out.,’

The post Almajiri: Can we swear a foreigner hasn’t ruled Nigeria before? – Reno appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.