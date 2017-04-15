Almajiri: Can we swear a foreigner hasn’t ruled Nigeria before? – Reno

Former Special Assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on new media Reno Omokri has asked if Nigerians can swear that no foreigner has ruled Nigeria before.

Reno in a series of tweets on his handle said that with the influx of the so called ‘foreign almajiri’ in Nigeria ‘can we swear a foreigner hasn’t ruled Nigeria before?

‘With the influx of foreign almajiri in Nigeria can we swear a foreigner hasn’t ruled Nigeria before?’

He went further to ask ‘What if some of these foreign almajiris join our military, police and paramilitary institutions?’

He also insinuated that the so called almajiris whom ex president Goodluck Jonathan was helping were used to vote him out.

‘Ironically, it was same GEJ govt that was trying to help them that almajiri were used to vote out.,’

