Alonso: Guardiola Wanted To Sign Me

Xabi Alonso says he was close to joining Guardiola at Barcelona, before he left for Real Madrid.

Alonso left Liverpool in 2009 and joined Real Madrid and went on to win the La Liga, Champions league, copa del rey and Spanish supercup.

However, he could have joined up with the Spanish manager at Barcelona, but Busquets made the decision for Guardiola.

“It happened not long before I left for Real Madrid,” Alonso told El Pais. “Liverpool told me that they wanted to sell me, [manager at that time, Rafael] Benitez too, and Pep showed an interest in my situation.

“He wanted to sign me because, as he told Rafa, I was the type of player who would fit his [playing] model. But he had doubts because Busquets had just come through and had the makings of a tremendous player.

“Guardiola chose him, and he wasn’t proved wrong.”

