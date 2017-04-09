Alonso: Seven Finals Left For Chelsea

Marcos Alonso says the last seven matches left for Chelsea to play are finals, as they look to fend off Tottenham to win the title.

The defender scored a stunning free kick on Saturday against Bournemouth, as Chelsea won 3-1 to keep their seven points advantage over Tottenham.

The goal was Alonso’s fifth of the season and the wingback says Chelsea are also tracking the progress of Tottenham and can handle the pressure.

“We knew the Tottenham score before the game, so we knew we could only win,” he said. “I think the team does well whenever we have pressure on us. We know what we are playing for, motivation is 100 per cent and I think we played a good game.

“We have seven finals left, every game is going to be massive, we are going to have to play each game as the last one because we need the points to get closer to the title. Every game we win is a strong message for the other teams.

“We’ve been there almost all season, we are showing we want to be there, we’re playing very good and fighting for it, and that’s what we need keep doing. The group is fantastic. We all know where we are going, we are all going in the same direction, and that’s very important.

“The starting XI and the players who are not playing so much, the staff are all together and that’s very important. That’s a big thing, and it’s going very well this year.”

