ALSCON: Nigerian Minister Fayemi ‘ignores’ Supreme Court rulings on multi-billion Naira firm
The Supreme Court has given two judgements on the topic previously.
The post ALSCON: Nigerian Minister Fayemi ‘ignores’ Supreme Court rulings on multi-billion Naira firm appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!