Alvaro Morata Not A Realistic Target For Tottenham, Says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino admits a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is unrealistic.

Morata claimed earlier this week that he had spoken to Pochettino last summer amid uncertainty over his long-term future in the Spanish capital.

The striker’s future is reportedly unclear at Madrid.

“The reality was that he sent a text to me when I was manager at Espanyol,” Pochettino said.

“He contacted me – it is possible to give so advice and then we kept our relationship, a good relationship.

“He’s a great kid and a very good player but it’s not realistic that situation – thinking Morata [is] for us.”

Morata has scored 11 goals in 20 La Liga appearances this season and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen to add the striker to his frontline.

The post Alvaro Morata Not A Realistic Target For Tottenham, Says Mauricio Pochettino appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

