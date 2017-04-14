Amaechi’s aide calls Lere Olayinka ‘disgusting pig’ over $50 million recovered loot
The media aide of Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, David Iyofor, has tackled Lere Olayinka, spokesman of Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, over the $50 million recovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in lkoyi, Lagos. The anti-graft agency had released pictures of the money, saying it was uncovered in […]
