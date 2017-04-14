Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amaechi’s aide calls Lere Olayinka ‘disgusting pig’ over $50 million recovered loot

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The media aide of Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, David Iyofor, has tackled Lere Olayinka, spokesman of Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, over the $50 million recovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in lkoyi, Lagos. The anti-graft agency had released pictures of the money, saying it was uncovered in […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Amaechi’s aide calls Lere Olayinka ‘disgusting pig’ over $50 million recovered loot

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.