Amazon may start producing clothing on-demand with patented factory

Amazon’s recent patent approval for an on-demand apparel factory could be an indication of the company’s next step. The patented system could also apply to other fabricated products.

The post Amazon may start producing clothing on-demand with patented factory appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

