‘Ambode projecting APC positively with achievements’

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

lagos—Former member of the National Assembly representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon on Saturday commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State over his achievements in office in less than two years, saying that the governor is positively projecting the image of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with sterling performance.

Speaking at the inauguration of Lagos Mainland Chapter of Liberal Minds Grassroot Forum (LMGF), a think-tank group within the APC, Solomon said the result of the performance of Governor Ambode was evident to all, as all parts of the state had been positively touched in the transformation agenda and inclusive governance approach of the present administration.

Governor Ambode of Lagos State

Solomon, who is the Life Patron of the group, said it was worthy of note that the massive development being implemented by the governor cut across all sectors and sections of the state, adding that Governor Ambode deserved to be commended for his great efforts at moving the state forward.

In his welcome speech, State Chairman of LMGF, Mr Adeleke Adekoya recalled how the group came into existence as a campaign organization for Governor Ambode in the build up to 2015 elections, saying that it was worthy of note that apart from its core mandate of political intervention, a lot of assistance had been rendered to people through the group.’’

