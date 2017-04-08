Ambode says celebrating Lagos at 50 is celebrating Nigeria’s unity, progress

Ambode stated this in Lagos at the opening of a drama exhibition entitled “Wakaa the Musical” as part of 50-day activities heralding the May 27 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Lagos State was created on May 27, 1967 via State Creation and Transitional Provisions Decree No. 14 of 1967, which restructured Nigeria into a federation of 12 states from former four regions.

Represented by his deputy, Idiat Adebule, the governor said Lagos was a land of opportunities which offered Nigerians the chance to succeed in their vocations and endeavours, and deserved to be fittingly celebrated.

According to him, the play shows that Lagos is that place where you have a chance to make it if you work hard.

”The play marks the beginning of another phase of the celebration, which will climax on May 27, the anniversary of the creation of Lagos State.

”The golden jubilee presents a unique opportunity for us not only to celebrate our achievements, but also to showcase to the entire world the immense potential waiting to be tapped.

”We are determined and committed as a government, to fully explore all the possibilities presented by this moment to lay a solid foundation for another glorious and prosperous 50 years,” he said.

Earlier, the Director and Executive Producer of the play, Bolanle Austen-Peters, had said that the drama was about the trials, successes and experiences of graduates with varied backgrounds.

”The story reveals the struggle and challenges young people face in present day Nigeria and abroad.

”Wakaa the Musical’ takes you on an emotional roller-coaster and is a strong satire of Nigeria’s politics.

”It is a play that depicts the life and struggles of many Lagos residents in a bid to achieve their dreams as well as the victory that comes with being tenacious in the face of adversity,” she said.

Austen-Peters appreciated Lagos State Government for its continual support to the entertainment industry and making it able to compete globally.

She urged the youth to work hard and explore their potential to contribute to national development. (NAN)