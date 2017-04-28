Ambode’s wife makes case for mentorship, integrity, hard work – Vanguard
Vanguard
Ambode's wife makes case for mentorship, integrity, hard work
Lagos—FIRST Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has urged youths to embrace hard work and honesty, noting that it was high time Nigerians dropped the attitude of seeing positions of authority as means to success. She also admonished young …
