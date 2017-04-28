Ambode’s wife makes case for mentorship, integrity, hard work

…As Hallmarks of Labour honours Sagay, Okojie, Adeniji

By Charles Kumolu

Lagos—FIRST Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has urged youths to embrace hard work and honesty, noting that it was high time Nigerians dropped the attitude of seeing positions of authority as means to success.

She also admonished young people not to despair in the face of the various challenges in the country, noting that inspirations could be drawn from the life of some distinguished Nigerians.

Mrs. Ambode, who was represented by Mrs. Jumoke Benson said this yesterday in Lagos at the formal presentation of Hallmarks of Labour Book 8 which was authored by Chief Patricia Otuedon-Arowore.

The book focused on the lives of Prof Itse Sagay, Anthony Cardinal Okogie and Amb Olu Adeniji.

At the event, which was graced by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General; Prof Oladipo Akinkugbe; Prof Osita Agbu, Head, Department of International Politics, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs; Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka and his wife, Rita; Prof Itsay Sagay and Chief Steve Omojafor, among others, speakers were unanimous on the need to prioritize the virtues of hard work, honesty and integrity.

According to Mrs. Ambode: ”Hallmarks of Labour is a great intellectual accomplishment that focuses on the right and honourable directions for the youths of this country. Many Nigerians, young and old have given up on the virtues of honesty, hard work, and integrity as the most honourable way to success.

‘’Some people even believe that it is not possible to achieve success in Nigeria through honesty except through crooked and fraudulent channels. But when we remember the evergreen praises that there is dignity in labour, honesty pays, and integrity, then we know how wrong we are to hold that notion.’’

Also, Akinkugbe, who stood in for the Chairman, Dr. Christopher Kolade, said: “The host is an embodiment of hallmark. From what is going on in the country, every time you read the newspapers, you will learn that the country is challenged by corruption. Hallmarks of Labour is doing a lot of good work. It is interesting the way Hallmarks chooses its team in an ecclesiastical way. This book covers diplomacy, theology, and law. These people are among the few, who we expect to turn the country around.”

