Ambrose credits teammates for Scottish award – The Punch

Ambrose credits teammates for Scottish award
Out-of-favour Super Eagles defender Efe Ambrose has given credit to his Hibernian teammates for their part in his winning the Championship Player of the Month award. Ambrose played his part to help the Scottish Championship club clinch promotion to the …
