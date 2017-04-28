Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambrose credits teammates for Scottish award – The Punch

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Ambrose credits teammates for Scottish award – The Punch

The Punch

Ambrose credits teammates for Scottish award
The Punch
Out-of-favour Super Eagles defender Efe Ambrose has given credit to his Hibernian teammates for their part in his winning the Championship Player of the Month award. Ambrose played his part to help the Scottish Championship club clinch promotion to the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.