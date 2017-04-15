Pages Navigation Menu

Ambrose Named Championship POTM – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Ambrose Named Championship POTM
Leadership Newspapers
Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose has been crowned Scottish Championship Player of the Month (POTM) for March. The 28-year-old joined Neil Lennon's side on a 93-day emergency loan from Celtic after work permit issues had stopped him from joining …

