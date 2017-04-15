Ambrose Named Championship POTM
Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose has been crowned Scottish Championship Player of the Month (POTM) for March.
The 28-year-old joined Neil Lennon’s side on a 93-day emergency loan from Celtic after work permit issues had stopped him from joining Blackburn Rovers.
Having made a losing debut in the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren, the Ambrose delivered three man-of-the-match performances against Dundee United, Dumbarton and Falkirk.
