Ambrose Named Championship POTM

Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose has been crowned Scottish Championship Player of the Month (POTM) for March.

The 28-year-old joined Neil Lennon’s side on a 93-day emergency loan from Celtic after work permit issues had stopped him from joining Blackburn Rovers.

Having made a losing debut in the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren, the Ambrose delivered three man-of-the-match performances against Dundee United, Dumbarton and Falkirk.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

