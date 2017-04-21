AMCON seals NMWIL premises over N611.5M debt

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—THE premises of Nigerian Mineral Water Industries Limited, NMWIL, located at No.1 Limica road, Onitsha, Anambra State was yesterday sealed off by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, following an order granted to it by the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the state capital.

AMCON had dragged NMWIL to court alleging that NMWIL was owing it about N611.518 million as debt they incurred from the credit facilities granted to them by some banks several years ago that AMCON bought over.

The sealing of the company’s premises was carried out by a team of court bailiffs led by Chidubem Nwabunike who stormed the premises with armed policemen as early as 7am and forced all the occupants of the premises out of the premises before enforcing the court order.

Some of the occupants of the premises who were forced out are mostly Pentecostal churches, and they were seen outside discussing their disappointment after the seal was completed.

The presiding Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Bature Gafai had on April 3, 2017 in Suit No: FHC/AWK/CS/42/2017 granted the order on motion ex-parte sought by AMCON in a case between it as a Claimant/Applicant and Nigerian Mineral Water Industries limited as a Defendant.

In the ex-parte motion, AMCON had prayed the court to grant it the leave to take possession of the defendant’s properties, including the parcels of land measuring approximately 1.883 hectares together with the buildings erected thereon situate, lying and being at No1 Limca road, Onitsha.

AMCON also prayed the court to grant it the leave to recover its statutory certificate of occupancy registered as No. 47 at page 47 in volume 1227 of the lands registry in the office at Awka dated 13th September, 1989 from the defendants, as well as all the outstanding sums due to the claimant which is N 611,518,501.07k.

The post AMCON seals NMWIL premises over N611.5M debt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

