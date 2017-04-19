Ameh Unopposed For IBB Golf Club Captaincy

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sunday I. Ameh, would stand unopposed for election as captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the club slated for Saturday, April 29, 2017.

According to the list of successful candidates released by the electoral committee, Ameh who is the current vice-captain of the club is the only successful candidate vying for the position of the club’s captaincy. His candidature was proposed by Oludare Bello and seconded by Chief Anayamele Samuel Okeze.

The legal luminary, if elected would succeed the out-going captain, Okechukwu Igweh, to lead the new executive committee of the club for the next one year.

Also standing unopposed for election into the new executive committee of the club would be Mrs Grace Ihonbere, who is offering to serve as Lady Captain.

The trio of Ajibade Olukayode, Ahmed Oseni and Geoffrey Onyejegbu, would battle for the position of vice-captain in the new executive committee of the club, while the duo of Ugochukwu A. Obichukwu and Dr James E. Agbinhese would seek the votes of electorates to serve as the club secretary.

The trio of Julius F. Oladipo O Bankole and Austine Nwachukwu would test their popularity to serve as competition secretary of the club.

Also seeking for election into the new executive committee of the club would be Yusuf Aliyu Modibbo, who would be unopposed as treasurer of the club, Omo Izedonmwen (social welfare), Mike Ekoja, A. Adeleke and Obinna Ossie (maintenance officer) and Muhammed Suleiman and Hassan Muhammed (course officer).

