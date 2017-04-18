Pages Navigation Menu

American Rapper Diplo Adopts #BBNaija Efe’s Catchphrase, ‘Based on Logistics’ and His Nigerian Fans are Loving it

Apr 18, 2017

Diplo is officially a Nigerian, so many of his fans think. Yesterday, the American rapper and DJ who is still in Nigeria after his successful concert at Gidi Fest, took to his Instagram to post his photo with Burna Boy with a caption that confirms he’s now a fan of #BBNaija’s Efe. “Based on Logistics,” …

