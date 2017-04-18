American Rapper Diplo Adopts #BBNaija Efe’s Catchphrase, ‘Based on Logistics’ and His Nigerian Fans are Loving it

Diplo is officially a Nigerian, so many of his fans think. Yesterday, the American rapper and DJ who is still in Nigeria after his successful concert at Gidi Fest, took to his Instagram to post his photo with Burna Boy with a caption that confirms he’s now a fan of #BBNaija’s Efe. “Based on Logistics,” …

The post American Rapper Diplo Adopts #BBNaija Efe’s Catchphrase, ‘Based on Logistics’ and His Nigerian Fans are Loving it appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

