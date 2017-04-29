Pages Navigation Menu

American Rapper Wale releases fifth studio album ‘Shine’+ features Nigerian artistes

NIGERIAN-AMERICAN rapper, Wale, today, released his much anticipated fifth studio album ‘Shine’ which was earlier scheduled for release on May 5, 2017. The album was inspired by the rapper’s daughter Zyla who he says makes him want to be a better man. The 14-track album includes feature from Nigerian artists such as Olamide, Wizkid, Davido […]

