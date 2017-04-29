American Rapper Wale releases fifth studio album ‘Shine’+ features Nigerian artistes

NIGERIAN-AMERICAN rapper, Wale, today, released his much anticipated fifth studio album ‘Shine’ which was earlier scheduled for release on May 5, 2017. The album was inspired by the rapper’s daughter Zyla who he says makes him want to be a better man. The 14-track album includes feature from Nigerian artists such as Olamide, Wizkid, Davido […]

The post American Rapper Wale releases fifth studio album ‘Shine’+ features Nigerian artistes appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

