Amina Mohammed, Joan Okorodudu, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajan Win at the 2017 New African Woman Awards | See Full List of Winners

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The fearless Gambian human rights activist won New African Woman magazine’s Woman of the Year Award at the the ceremony which took place in Dakar Wednesday night. Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajan was instrumental in galvanising the opposition that eventually beat long-term now exiled leader Yahya Jammeh. Held at a glitzy Gala Dinner at the Terrou-Bi hotel in the Senegalese […]

