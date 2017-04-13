Amina Mohammed, Joan Okorodudu, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajan Win at the 2017 New African Woman Awards | See Full List of Winners
The fearless Gambian human rights activist won New African Woman magazine’s Woman of the Year Award at the the ceremony which took place in Dakar Wednesday night. Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajan was instrumental in galvanising the opposition that eventually beat long-term now exiled leader Yahya Jammeh. Held at a glitzy Gala Dinner at the Terrou-Bi hotel in the Senegalese […]
