Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amnesty International urges Arkansas to stop ‘conveyor belt of death’

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

Amnesty International on Thursday criticised the U.S. state of Arkansas over its plans to execute seven convicted killers in an 11-day period this month. Erika Guevara Rosas, director of Amnesty International in the Americas, said in a press statement that such a serie of executions would be unprecedented in modern U.S. history. “Especially after the…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Amnesty International urges Arkansas to stop ‘conveyor belt of death’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.