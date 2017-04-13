Amnesty Programme: Nigerian govt confirms 236 indigenes of Abia as beneficiaries – Premium Times
Premium Times
Amnesty Programme: Nigerian govt confirms 236 indigenes of Abia as beneficiaries
Premium Times
The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) office, has confirmed 236 ex-agitators from Abia as beneficiaries of its amnesty scheme. The programme coordinator, Paul Boroh, a retired brigadier general, made this disclosure in a statement issued on …
