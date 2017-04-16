An alleged world’s oldest person dies in Italy

By Nwafor Sunday

An Italian born woman, Emma Martina Luigia Morano, an alleged world’s oldest person and world’s oldest woman by Guinness World Records, was reported to have died on Saturday.

Having been born in November, 29, 1899, she died at the age of 117.

Emma Morano was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s.

Newsmen gathered that she died while sitting in an armchair at her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore, Italy.

Commenting on Emma’s passing, a Guinness World Records spokesperson said: “It is with deep regret and great sympathy that Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking, has learnt of Emma Morano’s passing.

She joined our celebrated hall of fame with her amazing achievement when she was announced in 2016 as the oldest living female, and was officially confirmed as the last person to be born in the 1800s.

Guinness World Records is consulting with our expert Gerontologists and will verify the new title holder, subject to evidence review, in due course.”

The post An alleged world’s oldest person dies in Italy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

