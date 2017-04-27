Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra 2017: I can’t be Obiano’s running mate, says Ezeemo

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

GOVERNORSHIP flag bearer of the Progressive People Alliance, PPA, in Anambra State, Chief Godwin Ezeemo, has described the rumour that he is engaged in series of discussions with Governor Willie Obiano to stand as his running mate in the November 18 gubernatorial election as the handwork of his political enemies. Ezeemo said the aim of […]

