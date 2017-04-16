Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra 2017: Ngige, Obi, Obiano’s good performances raise bar for new contenders  

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Politics in Anambra State is no longer for the moneybags, but for intellects, who have something to offer to the people, It is common knowledge that Anambra State has been enjoying democratic dividends since the days of Chris Ngige, current minister of Labour and Productivity, was in the saddle as governor of the state. Ngige’s…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Anambra 2017: Ngige, Obi, Obiano’s good performances raise bar for new contenders   appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.