Anambra provides 150 tractors to boost farmers’ productivity

Anambra State government said on Thursday that it had provided 150 tractors to boost farmers’ productivity in the state as they prepare their land for 2017 wet season farming. Afam Mbanefo, Anambra state commissioner for Agriculture said the tractors’ provision was part of the state efforts to promote mechanised farming. Mbanefo in an interview said…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

