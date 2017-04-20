Anambra provides 150 tractors to boost farmers’ productivity
Anambra State government said on Thursday that it had provided 150 tractors to boost farmers’ productivity in the state as they prepare their land for 2017 wet season farming. Afam Mbanefo, Anambra state commissioner for Agriculture said the tractors’ provision was part of the state efforts to promote mechanised farming. Mbanefo in an interview said…
