Anambra to flush out quacks in alternative medicine

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— THE Anambra State government said, yesterday, that it had put measures in place to flush out quacks among practitioners of alternative medicine in the state.

State Director of Medical Services, Dr. Azubuike Nweje, who spoke at a workshop for members of National Complementary and Alternative Medical Association, NACAMA, in Awka, said the state Ministry of Health had listed hospitals practising alternative medicine, regretting that there were still some quacks masquerading as alternative medical practitioners in the state.

Nweje said: “It is compulsory for all the alternative medical practitioners in the state to come to the Ministry of Health to be listed. It is also necessary that all practitioners must belong to the National Association of Alternative Medical Practitioners. This will help us to know the practitioners and also to be controlled by both the association and the ministry of health.

“Let it also be categorically stated that the listing certificate issued by the ministry is only aimed at noting all the alternative medical practitioners and the fact that registration and certification can only be done by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.”

