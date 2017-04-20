Pages Navigation Menu

ANC disruptions halt Tshwane’s debt drive – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Africa


ANC disruptions halt Tshwane's debt drive
Pretoria – The City of Tshwane is owed a staggering R8.6 billion by customers in unpaid rates and taxes, it emerged on Wednesday. “At the top on the list is R4.54bn owed by residential customers. The business customers come second with a gross …
