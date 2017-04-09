Ancelotti: Bayern Can’t Worry About Madrid

Bayern Munich manager Ancelotti has told his men not to worry too much about Madrid, saying they will lose sleep over it.

Bayern Munich welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of the champions league quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Ancelotti wants his side to focus on themselves rather than the opposition they’ll face on Wednesday.

“We have to be focused on our play, on our intensity, on our strategy and not think a lot about Real Madrid,” the Italian said.

“Because if we think too much about Real Madrid then maybe we’re not going to sleep.

“And the next days we need to sleep.”

