Ancelotti: I Still Have The Backing Of Bayern Players

Carlo Ancelotti insists he still has the backing of the senior players and hierarchy of at Bayern Munich, despite their poor run of results.

Bayern Munich lost 3-2 to Dortmund, surrendering a 2-1 lead. The Bavarian outfit have only won one out of seven games in all competitions..

This has led to speculations that the players at Bayern are no longer supportive of Ancelotti’s methods, but he has denied such talks.

“It’s not true. None of the players said they were not happy,” the head coach told a news conference. “I speak every day with the players. They are happy about our plans. This is my philosophy, my style, and I’ll continue like this.

“I think this club is different from the outside. They have supported me and they support me now. They have confidence and trust in my club. There is no problem.

“Rummenigge and [president Uli] Hoeness have a lot of experience in their jobs. They know how to deal with teams and coaches.

“We have to live with the critics, this is absolutely normal. I have to be cool and analyse every single decision.

“We have the title really close and we have to sacrifice to have points and finish the Bundesliga as soon as possible.

“Our job is to get points and win the Bundesliga. When the ball stops, we can discuss next season, what happened this year, and try to do the adjustment to do better next year.”

