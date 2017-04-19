Andres Iniesta Refuses To Confirm If He Will Be At Barcelona Next Season

Andres Iniesta would not confirm whether he will still be at Barcelona at the start of next season, when quizzed on his future at a press conference.

The 32-year-old’s contract does not run out for another year, but the midfielder admitted he will consider his future at the end of this campaign.

“You have caught me out with that question right now,” he told reporters ahead of Barcelona’s match against Juventus on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow we are putting everything on the line collectively and individually, and nothing has changed from what I said last time.

“At the end of the season I will weigh up a lot of things and we will see. My hopes and wishes have not changed, but this is not the best time to be talking about it.”

