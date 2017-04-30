Pages Navigation Menu

May Day: Labour Cancels Celebration In Kogi To Protest Non-Payment Of Salary, Pension

May Day: Labour Cancels Celebration In Kogi To Protest Non-Payment Of Salary, Pension – NTA News

May Day: Labour Cancels Celebration In Kogi To Protest Non-Payment Of Salary, Pension
The organized labour in Kogi has canceled the celebration of this year's May Day in the state in protest over the non-payment of workers' salaries and monthly pensions of retirees. In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, both the …
