Angola selected as new host country for FIBA AfroBasket 2017

Angola will replace the Republic of Congo as the host country of FIBA AfroBasket 2017, FIBA Africa announced on Friday. The decision comes following the withdrawal of the Republic of Congo, who cited logistics issues as the reason for their inability to host Africa’s flagship basketball competition. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

