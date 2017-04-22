Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angola selected as new host country for FIBA AfroBasket 2017

Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Angola will replace the Republic of Congo as the host country of FIBA AfroBasket 2017, FIBA Africa announced on Friday. The decision comes following the withdrawal of the Republic of Congo, who cited logistics issues as the reason for their inability to host Africa’s flagship basketball competition. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

The post Angola selected as new host country for FIBA AfroBasket 2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.