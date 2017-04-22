Angola selected as new host country for FIBA AfroBasket 2017
Angola will replace the Republic of Congo as the host country of FIBA AfroBasket 2017, FIBA Africa announced on Friday. The decision comes following the withdrawal of the Republic of Congo, who cited logistics issues as the reason for their inability to host Africa’s flagship basketball competition. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…
The post Angola selected as new host country for FIBA AfroBasket 2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG