Angolan president sets August 23 for general elections

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

ANGOLAN President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has signed a decree setting August 23 as the date for general elections, state radio reported on Wednesday. Dos Santos, 74, is to step down after 38 years at the helm of a country that has become Africa’s No. 2 crude producer and third largest economy, but will retain […]

