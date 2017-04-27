Angolan president sets August 23 for general elections

ANGOLAN President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has signed a decree setting August 23 as the date for general elections, state radio reported on Wednesday. Dos Santos, 74, is to step down after 38 years at the helm of a country that has become Africa’s No. 2 crude producer and third largest economy, but will retain […]

The post Angolan president sets August 23 for general elections appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

