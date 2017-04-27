Angolan president sets August 23 for general elections
ANGOLAN President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has signed a decree setting August 23 as the date for general elections, state radio reported on Wednesday. Dos Santos, 74, is to step down after 38 years at the helm of a country that has become Africa’s No. 2 crude producer and third largest economy, but will retain […]
The post Angolan president sets August 23 for general elections appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!