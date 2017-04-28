Angry youths attack Bauchi lawmaker, damage his car and house – NAIJ.COM
Angry youths attack Bauchi lawmaker, damage his car and house
Mohammed Gololo, the House of Representatives member representing Gamawa federal constituency, Bauchi, was reportedly attacked by an angry mob. NAIJ.com gathered that Gololo was attacked in his hometown by youths who pelted him stones at an …
Another Nigerian lawmaker attacked by irate mob, house ransacked
