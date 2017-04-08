Pages Navigation Menu

Another man attempts suicide by jumping into a river in Festac, Lagos State (photos)

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

In what is considered to be a suicide attempt, another man in Festac area of Lagos took the plunge, jumping into a river and causing traffic in the area, as people stopped by to watch as two men searched for the yet to be identified man in the river with a canoe.

Here’s what a Facebook user, Michael O. Dedon who shared the story wrote;

“Another suicide at Festac Link Bridge? The search for the fellow who took the plunge is still ongoing. But what can the two men in the canoe searching with a long stick really achieve?”

