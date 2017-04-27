Another Nigerian killed in South Africa
A Nigerian identified as Mr Chinedu Eze has been killed in South Africa, the deceased was a member of the Nigeria Union, the death was confirmed by the union. According to reports , it was allegedly by a Somalian in the Western Cape Province of that country. The Chairman of the union in the province, …
