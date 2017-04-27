Everything is supersized in heavyweight title fight between Joshua and Klitschko – Stuff.co.nz
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Stuff.co.nz
|
Everything is supersized in heavyweight title fight between Joshua and Klitschko
Stuff.co.nz
Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will clash in a mouth-watering heavyweight title fight in London. Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko drew the kind of crowd for their final news conference that most fighters would be happy with once they got in …
Anthony Joshua predictions: AJ on HOW he'll beat Klitschko
Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko full undercard: Fight start times, fight order, TV schedule and odds
Anthony Joshua: 'I win, it's not complicated'
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!