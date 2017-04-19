Anti-corruption fight under APC govt has become comedy – PDP

‘The Anti-corruption fight under the APC govt has become comedy. The EFCC now discovers funds in apartments and offices that have no owners’ the Peoples Democratic Party has said in a series of tweets on it official handle.

The party further asked Economic and Financial Crime Commission to provide Nigerians with the name of the real owners of the $43.4m, N23.2m & £27,000 in Osborne apartment 7A and 7B in Ikoyi Lagos saying that ‘It is preposterous to imagine that the last four seizures coincidentally have no known owners. This is most unfortunate and embarrassing’

PDP also questioned the EFCC on Who were the owners of the N49m at Kaduna Airport, N448m at LEGICO Mall, N250m in Balogun Market.

