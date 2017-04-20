Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-corruption war: Buhari is a noisemaker; he’s as corrupt as Abacha – Lamido

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war as a ‘noise.’ Lamido, a former minister of Foreign Affairs, while speaking with the BBC Hausa Service yesterday, claimed that President Buhari could not be passed as a saint because he was “equally corrupt when he served under the […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Anti-corruption war: Buhari is a noisemaker; he’s as corrupt as Abacha – Lamido

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.