Anti-graft Group To Train 100 NITT Staff On Ethical Conduct,

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has been adjudged by an anti- corruption non-governmental organisation,Center for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO), as one of the most highly ethically responsible organizations in the country.

The group pledged to train about 100 NITT staff on “ethical conduct and leadership in the work place, for free.”

Presenting the award to the NITT Director General, Dr. Aminu Musa Yusuf, on behalf of the institute in Zaria, the Executive Director Center for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO), Prince Salih Musa Yakubu, asserted that the organisation was set up to expose monumental and systemic corruption.

Yakubu said the anti-graft group was to also provide ethical leadership with a view to retrieving the nation from the precipice of institutionalized corruption.

The anti-graft group also inducted the NITT Director General,Dr. Aminu Musa Yusuf,as an ‘ambassador of the ethics and conscience’ having demonstrated exemplary leadership

Prince Salih, observed that out of the 120 institutions CESVO investigated only 50 were certified as ethical, credible and sound: “NITT is hereby enlisted to be certified among the first 50 highly rated, most ethically responsible institutions in the country”

Prince Salih enumerated areas of assessment to include:”office attendance, national interest, integrity and responsibility, SERVICOM compliance, innovativeness, internal/external accountability, quality assurance, staff discipline, among others”

Prince Salih, described NITT boss,Dr. Yusuf as “one of the finest characters in public establishments” and urged him not to rest on his laurels but rather strive to fill the vacuum which illustrious men like him had left because of political apathy.

In a similar development, the NITT Registrar, Mallam Sule Bello, received an “ethical conduct award” for being “one of the career civil servants found to be ethically sound”

In his speech, NITT Director General, Dr. Aminu Musa Yusuf, thanked CESVO for the honour bestowed on him and the Institute which he said had not only humbled him, but motivated him to do more.

Yusuf assured CESVO that the Institute would continue to strive towards quality service delivery notwithstanding the limited resources at its disposal.

NITT boss who went down memory lane stated that from the humble beginning in 1986, NITT had grown considerably with 8 departments and 4 learning centres in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Gombe.

He added that the institute was working relentlessly to establish its presence in all the geo-political zones of the federation.

Yusuf however, noted that NITT was positively inclined towards the ethical training which he said was timely and would help in the fight against corruption. ENDs

