Anti-Zuma campaigners want blacks to stay poor: Zuma – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Anti-Zuma campaigners want blacks to stay poor: Zuma
President Jacob Zuma says that recent civic action calling for him to step down is merely a defence of colonialism and black poverty. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. He was speaking at the Twelve Apostles of Christ Church in Umgababa

