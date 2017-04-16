Anti-Zuma campaigners want blacks to stay poor: Zuma – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Anti-Zuma campaigners want blacks to stay poor: Zuma
Times LIVE
President Jacob Zuma says that recent civic action calling for him to step down is merely a defence of colonialism and black poverty. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. He was speaking at the Twelve Apostles of Christ Church in Umgababa …
