Antonio Conte Confirms Victor Moses Has Recovered From His Injury

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte has a full strength squad to choose from as Chelsea travel to Bournemouth after Victor Moses returned to first-team training on Thursday.

The Nigeria international has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the international break as well as matches against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Victor Moses was seen in training again with his team-mates at Cobham on Wednesday

“Victor Moses trained with us yesterday and today,” Conte said. “I have to check his situation and then make the best decision tomorrow for the team, but he is available. No other injuries.”

