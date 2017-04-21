Antonio Conte Hints John Terry Might Not Start For Chelsea Against Tottenham

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dropped a hint that club captain John Terry will not start against Tottenham this weekend.

Gary Cahill is a doubt for the game at Wembley on Saturday after being taken ill during the week, which was revealed on Friday to be down to gastroenteritis, leaving club captain Terry as seemingly the obvious choice to step in.

Terry, 36, has struggled for game-time this season, making only ten appearances in all competitions

The Chelsea boss told a press conference on Friday: ‘This is a semi-final and in this season we try to have in every position two options – the player that usually players and another.

‘When John plays it is more central, but that is David Luiz. I have to think about the right solution.’

Chelsea’s other options in central defence could be Kurt Zouma, or Nathan Ake, who is still yet to play for the first team after being recalled from his loan spell at Bournemouth in January.

Conte confirmed that Thibaut Courtois should be fit to face Tottenham after picking up an ankle injury which saw the goalkeeper miss the defeat to Manchester United.

