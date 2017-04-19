“Any woman wey abandon innocent pikin is a rat mother with huge poverty mentality” – Emeka Ike

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike last week said that “a mother is farrrrr different from ‘wife’.” Emeka, whose marriage of 17 years to Suzanne was recently dissolved, made the comment in a reply to one of his followers on Instagram. The Star actor took to his Instagram page today to further explain his statement. He wrote; […]

