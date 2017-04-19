Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Any woman wey abandon innocent pikin is a rat mother with huge poverty mentality” – Emeka Ike

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike last week said that “a mother is farrrrr different from ‘wife’.” Emeka, whose marriage of 17 years to Suzanne was recently dissolved, made the comment in a reply to one of his followers on Instagram. The Star actor took to his Instagram page today to further explain his statement. He wrote; […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.