“Anybody Can Be A Millionaire, Even Tinubu Was A Poor Man” – Majek Fashek

Reggae legend, Majek Fashek, has said that the leader of the All Progressives Congress APC; Bola Tinubu was a poor man before becoming wealthy. The Benin singer who was a special guest at an APC event -said this in a bid to encourage the people as he also said anybody can become a millionaire if …

The post “Anybody Can Be A Millionaire, Even Tinubu Was A Poor Man” – Majek Fashek appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

