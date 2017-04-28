Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC chair moves to reconcile Kano Gov, Emir

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KAMO State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Abbas has launched moves to reconcile Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II. Abbas, who is the emir’s cousin, told newsmen yesterday in Kano that “I have decided to take a positive step to reconcile these two very important personalities […]

The post APC chair moves to reconcile Kano Gov, Emir appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.