APC chair moves to reconcile Kano Gov, Emir

KAMO State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Abbas has launched moves to reconcile Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II. Abbas, who is the emir’s cousin, told newsmen yesterday in Kano that “I have decided to take a positive step to reconcile these two very important personalities […]

