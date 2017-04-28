APC chair moves to reconcile Kano Gov, Emir
KAMO State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Abbas has launched moves to reconcile Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II. Abbas, who is the emir’s cousin, told newsmen yesterday in Kano that “I have decided to take a positive step to reconcile these two very important personalities […]
The post APC chair moves to reconcile Kano Gov, Emir appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!